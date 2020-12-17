Man, 21, arrested in connection with death of 5-month-old baby

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Tuesday after he confessed to assaulting his 5-month-old baby, Honolulu police said.
The boy died on Monday.
According to police, the baby was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy revealed that he suffered “acute internal traumatic injuries.”
Police identified the suspect as Huakai Kalamau, the boy’s father.
Kalamau was still in custody as of Thursday morning. He has not yet been charged.
Another police investigation was recently launched in Iroquois Point after a baby boy was taken to a medical facility in critical condition. Authorities said the two cases are not related.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.