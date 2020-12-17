Independent doctors and community clinics wonder when they’ll get a shot at the vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s dose of reality as people line up outside the Kalihi Kai Urgent Care to get swabbed for COVID-19.
The clinic’s director, Rida Cabanilla who’s a registered nurse and a former state lawmaker, says they run about 50 tests per day and typically ten come out positive.
Inside the clinic, the crisis has health care workers busy answering phones with questions about coronavirus and the vaccine’s arrival.
She ordered a freezer which came last week, but she has no answers as patients and care home operators demand a timeline.
“It is predominantly Filipino people who have care homes so they are calling us when are you gonna come,” she said.
“Pretty soon. We’re waiting for guidance. Will give you a call,” is what little she tells them.
Kalihi and the Filipino community were hard hit with the virus. Cabanilla says Department of Health told her pharmacies are next to get the vaccine, but that’s it.
“I called them every day. I hate to push buttons and say here you should give it to me first. I would imagine that before the vaccine hit the ground that they already have a plan. There is no plan,” she said.
Independent physician Dr. Lyla Prather is of Cachola Medical Clinic which is in a home down the street in Kalihi.
She sees patients in person and online. After contacting hospitals about the vaccine, she got no official word.
“There’s nothing back to us yet on how are they going to administer it to us. I would’ve hoped that would’ve gotten out months in advance. I’m surprised that something wasn’t already in place,” said Dr. Prather.
“It makes me feel really helpless as a community provider,” she added.
The vaccination of independent physicians with no affiliation to a hospital facility is still being discussed,” said Janice Okubo, Department of Health spokeswoman.
Maile Alau fought COVID in August.
“The horrible horrible fatigue was a big one,” said Alau.
“I had to come down stairs and I had to crawl back up the stairs,” she added.
For her, a shot at hope can’t come soon enough.
“If they can do whatever they can do to keep from getting this disease, they should do it and that means getting a vaccine,” she said.
