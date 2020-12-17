HPD Chief Ballard ‘still on the fence’ about getting COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With so much uncertainty swirling around the coronavirus vaccine, many people have been vocal about their choice to not get vaccinated just yet.
In a meeting with the Honolulu Police Commission Wednesday, Chief Susan Ballard said she’s among those that will likely pass on getting the shot — at least for now.
The Honolulu Police Department sent a survey to officers asking how many plan to get the coronavirus vaccine.
The survey found more than 1,200 officers will get them, and about 580 will not.
Ballard told the police commission that she was among those at the department who did not respond.
“And then we had about a hundred people who looked at it and didn’t respond,” Ballard said about the survey. “That would be me. I’m one of those who are still on the fence. I don’t even get flu shots. I’m worried about upsetting the balance of the body.”
Family members of first responders aren’t eligible for this first shipment of shots, just those on the front lines – police officers, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel.
Vaccinating Hawaii’s first responders could happen as soon as next week.
HPD officials say no dates or times have been set.
The vaccinations are not mandatory for anyone.
