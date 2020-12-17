DOH: State to initially receive far fewer COVID vaccine doses than first thought

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Health Department spokesperson said Thursday that the federal government had revised the projected number of vaccines that would be delivered to Hawaii by the end of December down by about 40 percent.
That means the state, which had initially promised that about 81,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be here by the end of December, could now be receiving only around 45,000 doses in the initial distribution.
The delays in delivery were present from the start.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health says that 4,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled to have been delivered on Monday, the day the first doses were to arrive in the islands.
Instead, a single tray containing 975 doses arrived in its place. Four more trays arrived on Wednesday, carrying the rest of the doses.
The Department of Health says its asking for the public’s patience throughout the vaccination distribution process.
