These parklets will be taking over some street parking stalls in Kaimuki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will be a few less spaces to street park in Kaimuki in an effort to help boost business for area shops and restaurants.
The city will be temporarily using the spaces to install parklets, or spaces featuring benches, tables and chairs that will allow customers to eat or relax in an outdoor setting.
Three parklets are currently planned for Kaimuki in the near future thanks to the non-profit Better Block Hawaii. The first is located in front of Bean About Town.
“We know businesses are still feeling drastic effects from this pandemic, and these parklets will hopefully add much needed space for customers of these struggling businesses to sit and relax in a safe, outdoor setting,” Mayor Caldwell said. “These small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and we need to continue to support them in any way we can.”
The parklets in the works will all be made from reclaimed materials with trees provided by Trees of Honolulu.
Some will feature landscaping, shade, and bicycle parking.
The city did not say how many parklets in all it plans to install, nor how long they would stay up.
