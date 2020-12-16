State issues new COVID-19 rules, shortening quarantine and extending eviction protections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor David Ige issued a new COVID-19 emergency proclamation early Wednesday evening, reducing the length of the state’s mandatory self-quarantine for travelers and extending a moratorium on evictions into next year.
Travelers who do not participate in the state’s pre-travel COVID-19 testing program had previously been required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Hawaii.
The emergency proclamation issued Wednesday reduces the duration of that quarantine period to 10 days, which the state says is ‘based on updated recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Hawaii’s Department of Health.
The CDC announced earlier this month that it was shortening the recommended quarantine duration based on new research and modeling data.
“A 10-day self-quarantine period allows us to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community while balancing the need to address the mental and emotional health issues caused by isolation, to improve compliance, and to lessen the economic hardship for those unable to return to work,” said Gov. Ige.
“We will continue to assess the situation and make decisions based on evidence and the advice of our health experts,” the governor added.
In mid-November, state officials announced that the statewide moratorium on evictions ― which prevents landlords from evicting tenants who are late on rent ― was being extended through the end of the year.
In the emergency proclamation issued Wednesday, that moratorium was extended again, this time until February 21, 2021.
And the state’s temporary suspension of mandatory vehicle safety checks was lifted in Wednesday’s order as well, with state officials suggesting vehicle owners get safety checks as quickly as possible.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.