Reopening of Hawaii attractions continues as Battleship Missouri Memorial welcomes first visitors in months

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in months, one of Hawaii’s most historically-relevant tourist attractions is welcoming guests aboard its waterborne memorial.
The Battleship Missouri Memorial announced Wednesday that it was reopening to visitors on a four-days-per-week basis, from Wednesday to Saturday, beginning December 16.
“As the state of this public health emergency changes from day to day, we will remain focused on keeping our employees and our visitors safe, healthy, and informed,” read the memorial’s website.
The memorial says it is dedicating team members to sanitizing highly-touched areas and common spaces, and sanitizing stations are being made available around the ship.
Visitors will also be required to wear masks while onboard.
