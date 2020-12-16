Pop-Up Makeke works overtime to fill online shopping explosion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local online marketplace called Pop-Up Makeke is working on overdrive to fill the holiday demand as it’s facing nationwide shipping delays and an explosion of e-commerce.
Three weeks ago, they got slammed with 23,000 online orders from around the world and that’s when they knew they needed to call for help to meet the Christmas deadline.
A Thanksgiving week sale on HNN tv and online made Pop-Up Makeke, initially designed to replace craft fairs closed by the pandemic, even more popular.
“We were really excited. We were oh wow look at all the sales,” said Kuhio Lewis, President of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement which manages the online store.
But then panic set in.
“We saw the numbers, the amount of orders. Holy moly what do we do,” said Lewis.
He immediately called for back-up.
“We knew we needed help so we reached out to our partners to come out and help pack,” he said.
An army of workers pack and ship the goods stored on endless rows of shelving.
To speed things up, drivers now make in-person deliveries on Oahu and it’s all tracked by GPS. Mainland and international deliveries are shipped by USPS.
A mix of employees and volunteers are made possible by community organizations.
“Many coming on board, the banks, the credit unions, the airlines and the community foundation to step up to say we all need to be a part of small business success in Hawaii and that’s really the glory of this project,” said Michelle Kauhane, Senior Vice President for Community Grants and Initiatives, Hawaii Community Foundation.
So far, local vendors have made $1.7 million dollars from the e-marketplace and if shoppers are still waiting for their goods, Lewis is hoping for patience.
“We are trying are absolute best. We’ve pulled out every trick to try and get these orders to you,” he said.
The marketplace has less than 5,000 orders to complete.
Lewis says Pop-Up Makeke has long-term potential and that Amazon has been calling him to talk about possibilities.
