NOAA to boaters: Be extra cautious as humpback whale season is underway in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA is asking boaters to look out for mother and calf humpback whales as Hawaii’s whale season gets underway.
The season runs from December 15 until May 15, with the peak being January through March.
Federal rules prohibit mariners and swimmers from approaching whales within 100 yards on the water. The distance is much greater, 1,000 feet, for aircraft including drones.
“Collisions between whales and vessels occur annually, presenting serious risks to boaters as well as the whales,” said Ed Lyman, natural resource specialist for the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.
“Whale calves are particularly vulnerable because they are difficult to see and surface more often.”
Every year, the whales make the journey to Hawaii waters to breed, give birth, and nurse their young
If you see an injured or entangled marine mammal, you’re reminded to keep a safe distance and call NOAA’s Marine Mammal Stranding and Entanglement Hotline at 888-256-9840
