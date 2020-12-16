4 new deaths, 110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Department of Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 278.
All four of the deaths were reported to be among Oahu residents. Health officials also reported 110 new COVID-19 infections across the state.
Of the new cases:
- 85 are on Oahu
- 14 on Maui
- Five on the Big Island
- Six were residents diagnosed out-of-state
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,590.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown:
Oahu
- 16,543 total cases
- 1,125 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,215 required hospitalization
- 215 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,748 total cases
- 142 cases in the last 14 days
- 83 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 728 total cases
- 179 cases in the last 14 days
- 68 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 22 total cases
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 134 total cases
- 20 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 309 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
