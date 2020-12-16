Mililani’s Sonny Semeatu signs National Letter of Intent to play for the Rainbow Warriors

“Playing football has been a long journey for me and my family, especially my family sacrificing all of their time and money for my athletics and everything, so it’s been a long journey up until now.” Semeatu told Hawaii News Now. “It relieved all of the stress for my parents and the weight off of their shoulders, them worrying about which college I’m going to, so it’s truly a blessing and I’m truly honored and grateful to be a part of this ohana, the Warrior family.”