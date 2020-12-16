Mililani’s Sonny Semeatu signs National Letter of Intent to play for the Rainbow Warriors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - December 16th marks the starting of the signing period for college football and the University of Hawaii wasted no time introducing some new faces to the Rainbow Warrior program.
One of the local prospects to sign was Mililani’s Sonny Semeatu, who was one of the first local boys to verbally commit to Hawaii.
Now officially committed to being a ‘Bow, Semeatu can now breathe a sigh of relief now that he knows where his future is headed.
“Playing football has been a long journey for me and my family, especially my family sacrificing all of their time and money for my athletics and everything, so it’s been a long journey up until now.” Semeatu told Hawaii News Now. “It relieved all of the stress for my parents and the weight off of their shoulders, them worrying about which college I’m going to, so it’s truly a blessing and I’m truly honored and grateful to be a part of this ohana, the Warrior family.”
Semeatu joins fellow Trojan and First-team All-Mountain West selection Darius Muasau on UH’s vaunted war dog defense, someone who has helped Semeatu throughout his playing career.
“I got big brothers like Darius Muasau showing out at UH and he’s paving the way for me and stuff like that, his upcoming peers, to just ball out.” Semeatu said. “I can’t wait to get up there and start working.”
With the possibility of prep football in the islands this year senior season, Semeatu has now shifted his excitement towards his first day in Manoa, despite not having a senior campaign with the Trojans.
“It’s going to be exhilarating man, I can’t wait to step on the field with my former teammates and everything, you know just balling out.” Semeatu said. “I just can’t wait to put on the pads, Honestly I just miss that feeling of being on the field, grinding it out, hitting and everything, I’m just super stoked just to get on the field with them.”
Looking ahead, Semeatu is joining a defense that has dazzled throughout the 2020 season, one of the key motivators for the former Trojan for when he reports to camp.
“They set the tone and the standard, so I just have to work up to it this year,” Semeatu said. “Grinding and everything.”
For the ‘Bows, their 2020 season wraps up on Christmas Eve, in the New Mexico Bowl against Houston — nationally televised on ESPN.
Here’s a look at the 2021 Rainbow Warriors early signing class:
