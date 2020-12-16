Kahului man cited, accused of selling undersized ahi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conservation officers with the DLNR cited a Maui man this week after he was accused of selling ahi that were smaller than the legal limit.
The DLNR said officers received an anonymous tip about 37-year-old Crispin Santos selling fish in the Lahaina area.
DOCARE officers cited Santos Tuesday afternoon after they say he was found with 15 ahi, weighing between two and two and a half pounds.
Hawaii law says it is “unlawful to possess with the intent to sell or offer for sale any ahi less than three pounds in weight.”
Ahi is among the most popular edible fish in the islands. Santos was given a date to appear in Lahaina District Court.
