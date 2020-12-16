HPD launches assault investigation after baby taken to hospital in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an assault investigation after a baby boy was critically injured.
The incident happened on Nov. 23 in the Iroquois Point area, according to a police report released Tuesday.
Details are limited, but police said the boy, who’s under a year old, was having trouble breathing.
The case was transferred to the department’s Child Abuse Detail.
Police did not say if there were any potential suspects or arrests.
