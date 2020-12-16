Hawaii’s largest vaccine shipment expected, with more health care workers to get shots

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest vaccine shipment is expected Wednesday as the state’s multi-month vaccination campaign gets underway.
The state is expected to receive 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s treatment. Nearly 45,000 more are on order and scheduled to arrive by the end of the month.
Staff at Tripler Army Medical Center are set to get the shots on Wednesday. Gov. David Ige was on hand to see the hospital’s first shipment on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Kapiolani Medical Center is also expecting its first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine on Wednesday. The hospital said it will start giving out shots to its staff shortly after the treatment arrives.
Health officials say coronavirus vaccines will be in every hospital in the state by early next week.
The city is also preparing to vaccinate first responders, which could happen as soon as next week.
The Honolulu Fire Department said the vaccine is optional for personnel and will be available for those who want it. The Honolulu Police Department said no dates or times have been set yet for officers. Emergency Medical Services said it does not have specifics yet, but it’s eyeing next week for its staff to get the shots.
If the Food and Drug Administration approves Moderna’s vaccine — as is expected — Hawaii will receive up to 36,000 doses before 2020 ends.
Health care officials say Hawaii’s slated to receive a total of 81,000 doses of the vaccine this month.
This story will be updated.
