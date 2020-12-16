Growing COVID-19 outbreak at Halawa prison sparks concerns of mismanagement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are growing concerns that the state is mismanaging a COVID-19 outbreak at the Halawa Correctional Facility.
Many of these families are worried about retaliation and have asked Hawaii News Now not to identify them or their loved ones inside the prison.
HNN spoke to the mother of a Halawa inmate who says she has had limited contact with her son, but when she was able to speak with him, he raised serious concerns about how the outbreak is being handled.
“My son called me and said that they were testing and that they didn’t know what the test results were,” the inmate’s mother said. “They started moving people around and they were trying to ask ‘why are you moving two guys here, one guy there, these guys over here, these guys over there?’ and they would give them an answer — they would not tell them if they were positive or if they were negative.”
Another Halawa inmate’s mother — who also asked not to be identified — said her son and his cellmate were both tested on Friday. Her son’s cellmate tested positive, but despite being tested the same day, her son did not receive his results when his cellmate did.
She says they were kept in the same cell and not separate. The last time she was able to speak to her son, he told her he eventually did receive a negative result but is now reporting COVID symptoms and claims he isn’t able to get a second test.
“Now I’m really worried, now that he have these symptoms I am really, really worried and that’s why I reached out. I get it — they’re inmates, right? But they still are to me, human beings. That’s my son, that’s my grandkids’ father. You know, they’re people’s fathers, grandfathers, that’s who’s inside,” the inmate’s mother said.
At last check, 168 HCF inmates and 33 staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The union representing the more than 300 employees at Halawa Correctional Facility says its members are facing hazardous working conditions due to lockdowns and quarantines caused by the outbreak.
They say work shifts have been understaffed, putting employees at greater risk.
Hawaii News Now hasn’t been able to interview anyone from the Department of Public Safety for months. A spokesperson said the new director is being “brought up to speed on the workings of the department” and was not available for an interview.
Gov. David Ige named Max Otani as the new director at the end of November. Prior to this appointment, Otani was the state’s Deputy Director for Corrections.
