Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms to linger through Friday

A new, long-period west- northwest swell should begin filling in through the day, then peak Thursday into Thursday night (potentially requiring an advisory for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands). The active pattern across the northern Pacific continues with another northwest swell arriving by Saturday night and building to near advisory levels by the end of the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up each day, potentially exceeding the advisory threshold Friday through the weekend with rough conditions expected as the trades become strong locally and upstream.