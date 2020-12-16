Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms to linger through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday, becoming breezy to locally windy on Friday.
Two disturbances moving into the islands will produce a period of wet trade wind weather from Wednesday through Friday. A few thunderstorms will develop over Kauai and Niihau through Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms and heavy showers are possible for Maui Thursday through Thursday night and for the Big Island Wednesday through Thursday night.
More typical trade winds return on Saturday, with brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas lasting through Monday.
A new, long-period west-northwest swell should begin filling in through the day, then peak Thursday into Thursday night (potentially requiring an advisory for north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands).
The active pattern across the northern Pacific continues with another northwest swell arriving by Saturday night and building to near advisory levels by the end of the weekend.
Surf along east-facing shores will steadily trend up each day, potentially exceeding the advisory threshold Friday through the weekend with rough conditions expected as the trades become strong locally and upstream.
