Billionaire philanthropist with ties to Amazon makes $5M donation to Goodwill Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the midst of record unemployment across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a Hawaii organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate received an unexpected Christmas present this week.
Goodwill Hawaii announced Wednesday that it had been given a $5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who is herself one of the richest women in the world.
The money, a spokesperson for the organization said Wednesday, would go toward Goodwill’s ‘efforts to support the growing need for more job training and employment services as shifts in the labor market has changed the demands for targeted skills.’
“We are honored and grateful to Ms. Scott for recognizing the value of our mission and trusting us to be good stewards of this gift for the benefit of the Hawaii community,” said Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaii president and CEO.
Goodwill Hawaii says it has helped about 2,000 people in Hawaii who were impacted by the pandemic, many of whom needed help applying for unemployment benefits or healthcare coverage.
“There is a lot of work to be done to help the community bounce back from the economic setbacks brought on by the pandemic, and we are committed to using these significant financial resources to positively impact the people of Hawaii now and for years to come,” Chen said.
Forbes estimates Scott ― who owns a roughly 4% share of Amazon ― to be worth nearly $60 billion. In a blog post this week, Scott said she had given away more than $4 billion over the last four months.
NPR reported Wednesday that the gifts were to “384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico – all are unrestricted gifts, with no strings attached.”
Goodwill Hawaii says the Hawaii Community Foundation, Hawaii Meals on Wheels, and the YWCA Oahu also received financial gifts from Scott.
