Airport’s lei stands wilt under lack of tourism revenue during pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many of Hawaii’s lei stands ― a key ingredient of the Aloha Spirit many visitors are accustomed to ― are reporting massive cuts in revenue as they struggle through the pandemic.
Many of the stands at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are closed. At any given time, there are usually only a handful of stands open, serving the slow trickle of cars that come through the parking lot.
“On a given month, I could have sold 500 to 600 lei,” said Pula Melia Lei’s stand owner, Kuulei Kaae. “Now, it’s about 40 to 50.”
The Kaae family has been in the lei industry for three generations. She understands resiliency, but she has never seen it so slow.
“It’s very hard,” she said. “Our farmers were affected, which affect us. The percentage of income has drastically changed.”
Milan Chun now runs Martha’s. Business is slow, and she perked up when she finally had a customer pull up.
“I’m hoping the state will do something for us,” she said. “We’ve been getting help with people that are having birthdays and funerals right now.”
Some days, Chun says, she won’t make a single sale.
“There’s no business,” she said. “I’ll string lei and hope that customers come.”
Stands run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with some even open as late as 1 a.m.
