Adult toy shop employees say they were fired after refusing to keep company open illegally

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of employees at Suzies Adult Superstore say their bosses fired them because they refused to keep the store open during Oahu’s second COVID-19 shutdown, according to a lawsuit filed in Honolulu.
Eight former workers say they were not only terminated for refusing to violate the emergency order ― they say the store’s owners are now blocking their unemployment claims.
The group filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful termination and retaliation, among other alleged violations. Alex Haraguchi is one of the plaintiffs seeking a jury trial.
Haraguchi was the manager of the store and said it shut down in March, during the first emergency order. But she couldn’t understand why the store’s mainland parent company, Deja Vu, insisted on keeping it open in August, when the mayor ordered another closure.
She said she reached out to the Health Department after her bosses said the business was deemed essential.
Haraguchi said the state Department of Health gave her a different answer: “I’m not essential.”
The complaint, which was filed in circuit court Tuesday, said company officials “falsely claimed that they had consulted with the State of Hawaii.”
Employees, according to the lawsuit, offered to report to work if the business remained closed to the public, and they agreed to do curbside service to fulfill phone orders. But the parent company did not accept the offer.
“They took our keys away,” Haraguchi said.
Haraguchi said she and the others feared they would get in trouble with the city ― and feared getting sick.
“We were experiencing triple-digit cases and spikes in the coronavirus,” said Rod Bridgers, the attorney for the fired workers.
The company sent Haraguchi a termination letter on September 4, citing “job abandonment” as the reason for her dismissal. That is why she has not been able to receive unemployment benefits.
Haraguchi has struggled to pay for food and the rent.
“Aloha United Way with their COVID assistance rental relief, I’m so thankful for that, because they helped me for four months,” Haraguchi said, her voice emotional while talking about her struggle to get benefits.
A person working at the store on Wednesday told Hawaii News Now that he was aware of the lawsuit but could not comment.
In a letter to Bridgers dated October 13, Deanna Forbush ― one of the attorneys for Deja Vu ― wrote that Governor David Ige deemed the business essential under his Twelfth Proclamation and therefore the workers walked off the job by not opening as ordered.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.