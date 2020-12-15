With no leads in the stolen bear case, a new and improved one is now in its place

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After thieves made off with a giant gummy bear statue last month, a new bear has now taken its place — and this one won’t be so easy to walk away with.
Patti Bruce and Patti Wager have been renting and sharing commercial space near the A.C. Lyau candy and snack shop in Kakaako.
After they heard about the theft of business’s iconic statue, Bruce got some paint and recreated the big red bear, painting it right onto the building.
The owners of the business were elated at the work of art which took about five hours to create.
So far, no arrests have been made in the theft of the original 180-pound cement-filled bear, which was all caught on camera.
The new painting can now be seen at the shop, located at 809 Queen Street.
