On ‘momentous’ day, state’s first COVID-19 vaccines administered to local healthcare workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s mass coronavirus vaccination effort began in Honolulu on Tuesday, marking a turning point in the fight against COVID-19 across the islands.
The first shots of the vaccine were administered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to healthcare workers at the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, with a particular focus on those who have had direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Lester Morehead, an hospitalist at Queen’s who works in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, was the first person in Hawaii to receive Pfizer’s COVIDF-19 vaccine.
“Everyone needs it. It’s okay to be concerned, it’s very fair to be concerned. But I am confident in the science,” Dr. Morehead told reporters after receiving the vaccine. “My biggest fear is that people won’t get the vaccine.”
The hospital received the state’s first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine just before 8 a.m. Monday. It came inside a thermo-insulated container packed in dry ice.
A hospital pharmacy team inspected the 975 doses before placing it in a special freezer, where it was to be stored at negative 70 degrees.
State officials are waiting to learn how many doses of the vaccine will arrive in Hawaii in January and February, making it difficult to predict exactly when people with pre-existing conditions — and down the road the general public — will be able to get immunized.
