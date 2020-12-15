Stowaway skunk captured after hours-long search on Maui docks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State agriculture workers on Maui helped capture a live skunk on Tuesday morning that is believed to have somehow stowed away on a cargo ship that made its way to Hawaii.
Maui 24/7 reported that the skunk was on the run at the Matson boat yard in Kahului for about two-and-a-half hours, starting at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
It’s not yet clear where the skunk was taken after it was captured. A request for more information from the state Agriculture Department was still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.
State officials say skunks are prohibited in Hawaii and are only allowed in the islands by permit, for purposes of research or exhibition at zoos.
Another skunk, this time in Honolulu, was captured at Honolulu Harbor in 2018 by stevedores who used plastic traffic barriers to contain the animal ― which was reported to have its head in an empty yogurt cup.
