McKenna Maduli presents ‘A Talk Story Kalikimaka’ featuring Amy Hanaiali ’i sharing her memories of the Island Music Island Hearts 1998 Christmas Special with Willie K

“There were these kids that came to my show in California and they said, ‘Hey, Uncle Willie. Because of your music we quit being part of a gang.’ They were in the Crips and the Bloods and all that stuff. They were some really rugged-looking kids and they said, ‘Your music made us think that there’s something else we can do with ourselves. You don’t need to have this type of lifestyle to prove something.’ They took all of their gang handkerchiefs and stuff and put it in a little bag and gave it to me and they said, ‘Please throw this away. We’d be honored.’”