Louis Kealoha ordered to repay $250K settlement, though city unlikely to ever see it

“The city filed a complaint seeking repayment of the $250,000 that was paid over to Kealoha with the condition that should he be found guilty, he would have to pay the money back,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “This is a paper judgment, it’s only as good as the paper it was printed on. But this paper can now be reported in the Bureau of Conveyances. It could also garnish any wages, should he seek re-employment once he comes out of prison.”