Lock your doors: HPD urges vigilance as car break-ins spike during holidays

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this month, Jordan Lee learned first-hand just how popular an Oahu hiking trail is among thieves.
Moments before meeting his friends at a trail on the Kailua side of the Pali tunnels, he found out police were at the parking lot for a car break-in.
“I was like, ‘I don’t know, should I park here,’” Lee said. “I already had like an eerie feeling before I even went on the hike, something that didn’t feel right, but once I got there, I was already late. So I was like ‘Okay, let’s just do it.’ The closest parking lot would have been further down the road, in Kaneohe or Kailua.”
He soon regretted that decision.
“By the time that I got back, I found that my back window was smashed in and whoever did it took a bag of volleyball nets that I had in my backseat on the floor,” said Lee.
The investigation on the break-in of Lee’s Tesla sedan is still ongoing.
The Honolulu Police Department’s auto theft division has been busy as of late, despite the lack of tourists who used to be a common target of thieves.
From the start of the year through early December, HPD says there have been more than 6,000 reported break-ins ― fewer than around the same time last year, though the number of cases is increasing rapidly, especially at beaches and trails.
“I think the thieves know that usually they don’t have security cameras in a lot of those areas,” said HPD Lt. Christian Trent. “They provide easy access in and out by vehicles. They are kind of wide open and visible, frequently visited by tourists, which is another thing they look for. So those are just a couple of the factors.”
In addition to break-ins, the department has also seen a jump in auto thefts.
Lt. Trent says they usually see a spike in crime this time of year and as a result, HPD is urging the public to be careful and mindful of their surroundings.
“This is the holiday shopping season,” Lt. Trent said. “People tend to leave more valuables in their car. We always recommend that when possible keep the valuables out of site, put them in your trunk or just don’t leave them in the car at all.”
