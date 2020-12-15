Kauai police seek tips on theft of a 16-foot boat from a Puhi park

PUHI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for information regarding the theft of a small boat last month.
Police said the 16-foot Bayliner recreational boat was reported stolen on Nov. 27. It was discovered missing around 2 p.m. from a parking lot fronting Puhi Park on Kaneka Street.
The vessel is described as blue and white, and was last seen sitting on a homebuilt gray trailer made of galvanized metal that did not have any plates.
Anyone with information on the theft or anyone who knows where the boat is should call the Kauai Police Department Dispatch at 241-1711.
Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers Kauaʽi at 246-8300 or clicking here.
