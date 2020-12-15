Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system drifting eastward through the Central Pacific region will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through much of the week. Two disturbances moving into the islands on Wednesday will produce a period of wet trade wind weather lasting through Friday. Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday for Kauai and Niihau, switching to the eastern islands over the Big Island and east Maui from Wednesday through Friday. More typical trade winds return on Saturday, with brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend today as a new, north-northwest swell arrives and moves through. Another west-northwest swell should begin filling in through the day Wednesday, then peak Wednesday night into Thursday (potentially requiring an advisory for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands). Another long-period, northwest source arriving through the day Thursday could keep the advisory- level surf going through Thursday night before slowly easing Friday into the weekend.
