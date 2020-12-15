Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system drifting eastward through the Central Pacific region will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through much of the week. Two disturbances moving into the islands on Wednesday will produce a period of wet trade wind weather lasting through Friday. Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday for Kauai and Niihau, switching to the eastern islands over the Big Island and east Maui from Wednesday through Friday. More typical trade winds return on Saturday, with brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas.