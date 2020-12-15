The entire bible in Olelo Hawaii? There’s an app for that.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - “ʻI ihola ke Akua, I malamalama; a ua malamalama aʻela.”
Or, for those of you who don’t read Olelo Hawaii: “And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light.”
If you’re among those who picked up on the first version of the verse, the popular free app simply called ‘Bible’ ― available in places like the Apple and Google Play app stores ― has added Native Hawaiian to its list of 1,300 available languages.
The Hawaii-based non-profit Partners in Development Foundation finished its nearly 18-year Ka Baibala Hemolele project earlier this year. It’s believed to be the first entirely digitized and searchable version of the bible in Olelo Hawaii that features Hawaiian diacritical marks.
The app’s version of the Olelo Hawaii text is a transliteration of an earlier version that translated Hawaiian directly from Hebrew and Greek, the original source languages of the Old and New Testaments, respectively.
To find the app, search for the word ‘Bible’ in the app store and change the language to Native Hawaiian.
