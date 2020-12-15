In effort to curb Laniakea Beach problems, city to install a fence this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews will be installing a 1,200 foot long fence this week at Laniakea Beach.
Mayor Caldwell says the structure will improve traffic and pedestrian safety along the highway. In recent years, the area has been a problem spot with overcrowding, illegal parking and traffic. The mayor says the fence is a small step towards fixing the issued of the popular beach.
“The city is doing a very small part of the overall solution to this problem. Basically, it’s moving the fence to where it should be,” Caldwell said. “Right now there’s a rancher that’s encroaching on city property and has been for a very long time. So we’re moving the fence onto our property and so he’s no longer encroaching right on the boundary.”
Last week, brush was cleared from the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway to make way for the fence.
Once the fence is in, the city says the state can move ahead with a design to provide parking and a safer way to access the beach.
The design is unclear at the moment, but there’s been talk of realigning the highway, or installing crosswalks, and other safety measures.
This story may be updated.
