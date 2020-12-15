DOE announces furlough schedule for teachers, employees starting Jan. 4

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education has outlined their furlough schedule of teachers and other state employees.
The DOE sent an email to public school teachers Monday night with a list of dates the furloughs will take place.
The email said in part that the January and February furlough days were set, and the dates listed for the remainder of the year will only take place if the governor finds it necessary to continue the furlough plan — which is likely because he did not announce a clear end date to the mandated cuts, saying they will only end when they are no longer needed.
Furlough dates for DOE employees are listed below:
Gov. Ige hoped to avoid furloughs, reserving it as a last resort. But faced with a $1.4 billion budget shortfall in the state’s general fund, he announced the cuts were needed to save jobs in the long run.
Furloughed employees are anticipating a roughly 9% drop in pay, which the unions are calling devastating to workers.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.