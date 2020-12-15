Darius Muasau among seven ‘Bows to get All-Mountain West honors

“Everything just went by so fast, we had our game day, won that game and ended the season off on a good note, I was the player of the week for the Mountain West, that was a blessing to receive that honor.” Muasau told reporters. “Then a couple days ago we got notified we were playing in a bowl game, so were excited about that, we didn’t think it could get any better and then I woke up this morning to first-team honors in the Mountain West, what can I say, I’m just blessed to be in this position.”