Darius Muasau among seven ‘Bows to get All-Mountain West honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference released their All-MW teams on Tuesday, with seven Rainbow Warriors honored with either first-team, second-team or honorable mention.
Mililani graduate Darius Muasau was the lone first-team selection, after leading the ‘Bows in tackles in all of their games, coming to a total of 95 on the year, including 8.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.
It has been a week of good news for the ‘Bows, starting with a regular season finale win, a Bowl invite and for Muasau it got even better.
“Everything just went by so fast, we had our game day, won that game and ended the season off on a good note, I was the player of the week for the Mountain West, that was a blessing to receive that honor.” Muasau told reporters. “Then a couple days ago we got notified we were playing in a bowl game, so were excited about that, we didn’t think it could get any better and then I woke up this morning to first-team honors in the Mountain West, what can I say, I’m just blessed to be in this position.”
Not only is Muasau’s stats leading the team, it leads the nation. Muasau leads the nation in solo tackles per game with 7.9 and ranked fifth in the country in total tackles per game with 11.9.
In UH’s last game alone, the former Trojan racked up 18 tackles, but Muasau had a bigger number in mind for himself, in a list of goals that he made at the start of the year.
“I had Mountain West first-team and I had 100 tackles on the season, although I came up short this bowl game is giving me the opportunity to accomplish my goals.” Muasau said. “Another long-term goal of mine is to be an All-American linebacker.”
Calvin Turner Jr. and Cortez Davis were put on the second-team, for Davis, this is a step in the right direction after making honorable mention last year.
“It just means all of my hard work is paying off, the goal is still to get to first-team, so I’m not complacent with second-team,” Cortez said. " But I’m very thankful for it.”
Along with the three ‘Bows that made teams, Chevan Cordeiro, Quentin Frazier, Jared Smart and Blessman Ta’ala made All-Mountain West honorable mention.
“It just goes to show how much talent that is on this team, you know.” Muasau said. “Whether it’s first-team, second-team or honorable mention, there’s just a bunch of talent on this team and the coaches are doing a good job recruiting.”
UH finishes their unprecedented 2020 season with a trip to Frisco, Texas to play Houston in the New Mexico Bowl, set for Christmas Eve on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.