Blessing held for beautification project at a Waikiki park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A park in the heart of Waikiki is getting a makeover.
The city held a Hawaiian blessing Tuesday for the new Centennial Park Waikiki on Aloha Drive located between the Royal Hawaiian and Seaside Avenues.
Crews planted monkeypod trees, palm trees and pink bombax trees along with various plants like alahe’e and pōhinahina.
The redevelopment of the nearly one-acre park was funded through a public-private partnership.
“(The Rotary Club) worked hard not just to get the money, but also hard to plant the trees, the plants and all of the things that you see around us,” Michele Nekota, Director of the Dept. of Parks and Recreation said.
Members behind the beautification said it was a change from the work they normally do.
“This is a very different type of project or park from what normally is in the process and also the process of a P3 is a somewhat different type of approach as well,” Rob Hale, chairman of the Centennial Park Committee for the Rotary Club of Honolulu, said.
“We are very much looking forward to opening this park location to this community, and towards our future goals of providing better lighting and fencing for the park,” Hale added.
The park is expected to open to the public in February.
