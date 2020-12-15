After 9 months, a popular visitor attraction on Oahu is reopening with COVID protocols

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of being closed, a popular visitor attraction on Oahu is slated to reopen this week with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Diamond Head State Monument will reopen to the public on Thursday, exactly nine months after state officials closed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the park will still be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as Christmas and New Years Day.
The DLNR added that the public should be mindful of COVID-19 protocols and that staff will be monitoring and controlling the amount of visitors entering the park. Visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. They’re also asked avoid lingering at the summit and other viewpoints.
While the state landmark was shut down, crews were able to complete several maintenance projects, including painting the fire control station and the stairs along the trail to the summit.
Other changes include a new traffic control system at the tunnel before the parking lot.
Officials said the Division of State Parks lost nearly $1 million in revenue due to the closure. As a result, an increase in fees for non-residents is expected, but kamaaina can now park and enter for free.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.