57 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii as vaccinations begin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Department of Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, the day the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were administered to local healthcare workers.
No additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported, and the statewide death toll from the virus currently stands at 274.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say the U.S. surpassed 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.
Of the new cases:
- 35 are on Oahu
- 10 on the Big Island
- Seven on Maui
- Threewere residents diagnosed out-of-state
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,480.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown:
Oahu
- 16,458 total cases
- 1,102 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,209 required hospitalization
- 211 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,743 total cases
- 139 cases in the last 14 days
- 82 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 714 total cases
- 169 cases in the last 14 days
- 67 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 22 total cases
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 134 total cases
- 21 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 303 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.