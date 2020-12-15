57 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii as vaccinations begin

Officials have high hopes COVID-19 vaccine could also cure Hawaii’s ailing economy
By HNN Staff | December 15, 2020 at 12:09 PM HST - Updated December 15 at 12:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Department of Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, the day the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were administered to local healthcare workers.

No additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported, and the statewide death toll from the virus currently stands at 274.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say the U.S. surpassed 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

Of the new cases:

  • 35 are on Oahu
  • 10 on the Big Island
  • Seven on Maui
  • Threewere residents diagnosed out-of-state

The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,480.

Here’s an island-by-island breakdown:

Oahu

  • 16,458 total cases
  • 1,102 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,209 required hospitalization
  • 211 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,743 total cases
  • 139 cases in the last 14 days
  • 82 required hospitalization
  • 43 deaths

Maui

  • 714 total cases
  • 169 cases in the last 14 days
  • 67 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 134 total cases
  • 21 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 303 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story will be updated.

