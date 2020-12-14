USDA extends funding for free Grab-and-Go meal service at public schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Grab-and-Go meal service for Hawaii students distance learning will continue into next year.
The USDA announced that funding for the free student meals at public schools has been extended through June 2021.
The increased funding will help the state provide more meals through the Grab-and-Go program which is available at a number of public school campuses. Click here for a list of participating locations.
In October alone, the state distributed 700,000 free breakfast and lunch meals to students in need at both public and private schools across the state.
“This program supports our effort to serve nutritious meals to public school children who may not have access to balanced meals outside of school. Many families have lost jobs or experienced a decrease an employment, so school meals are more important now than ever,” said first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, who was one of many dignitaries across the nation to urge the USDA to extend funding.
