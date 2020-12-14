UH men’s and women’s basketball set to face off against UH Hilo this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors and Wahine announced additional non conference home games, ahead of their Big West conference schedule.
The teams are both set to take on the UH Hilo Vulcans this weekend, the men’s face off on Saturday while the Wahine play on Sunday.
The Warriors are coming off of a 83-50 season opening win over Hawaii Pacific, while the Wahine suffered an upset loss to the Sharks, 82-74 — the first time any of the local division II teams beat UH in program history.
Catch all of the action at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Spectrum Sports.
The men tip off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time and the women get going on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
