Traffic: Utility work to slow motorists in windward Oahu this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Utility work planned for this week will impact traffic along Kamehameha Highway in windward Oahu.
Hawaiian Electric says crews will be working in Punaluu, Kaaawa, Kualoa and Waihee from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The phased work will improve system reliability in the area.
Motorists are being advised of the following road alerts:
Tuesday, Dec. 15
- Work in Punaluʻu will close portions of the mauka south bound lane of Kamehameha Highway near Punaluʻu Beach Park.
- Work in Kaʻaʻawa will close a portion of the mauka southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kanenelu Beach and a portion of the highway between Puakenikeni Road and ʻŌhelokai Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
- Work in Kaʻaʻawa will close a portion of the mauka southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway fronting the Kaʻaʻawa Post Office.
- Work in Kualoa will close a portion of the mauka southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kualoa Ranch.
- Work in Waiheʻe will close a portion of the makai northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway near Waiheʻe Road.
Traffic signs will be posted and flag men will usher drivers through the work sites.
