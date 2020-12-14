State to spend nearly entire $1.25B allotment of federal COVID-19 relief fund

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State agencies have allocated nearly all of its allotted $1.25 billion in CARES Act aid and it does not appear that any of the funds will have to be returned to federal government, state lawmakers said Monday.
State leaders had previously set an internal deadline of December 15 to check up on the spending plans, giving the Ige administration wiggle room ahead of the federal deadline ― December 30 ― to use those funds or lose them.
“Having that internal check-in actually ensures that we will not be in a position where we have to return something to the federal government,” said Jill Tokuda, of Hawaii Collaborative Data.
Early on, the slow pace of spending had many worried that hundreds of millions would have to be sent back. But money was flowing faster in recent weeks.
“Support families, individual workers and businesses,” Tokuda said, “That really helped keep some doors open, keep some roofs over people’s heads, food on people’s plates.”
The infusion of federal cash paid for the restaurant cards, COVID-19 testing, PPE, rental subsidies and quarantine hotels. Various agencies have benefited statewide.
“Any funds left over as of Dec 28, the remnants will be transferred into the UI trust fund, so the legislature made sure that every single cent is spent,” said State Representative Sylvia Luke, Chair of the Finance Committee.
Luke estimated the leftover to be $58M for the state unemployment insurance fund ― which was depleted during the first shutdown.
Each county received CARES Act money, too. Honolulu received the most, at more than $387M.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said all of that money has been allocated or expended. Most of it, around 54%, went to help small businesses, the mayor said.
Another chunk , around 17%, went toward making health and safety changes, including the purchase of PPE and setting up testing sites.
The CARES Act money cannot be used to make up for the expected budget shortfalls, so it does not have an impact on the governor’s plan to furlough state workers next month.
