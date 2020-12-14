Reports: Billionaire Larry Ellison takes up full time residence on Lanai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Reports say Billionaire Larry Ellison has made Hawaii his official residence.
Ellison reportedly moved to the island of Lanai recently, informing his employees about the change of primary residence in a letter.
Ellison co-founded the software giant Oracle and owns about 98% of Lanai. His yacht is also spotted in Honolulu from time to time.
The 76-year-old told his employees Monday that he plans to use the communication platform Zoom to work remotely.
This comes as his company moved its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas.
Ellison is the world’s 11th richest person worth about $75 billion and now he’s Hawaii’s richest person, by far.
