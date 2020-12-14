Rainbow Wahine fall to Hawaii Pacific, 82-74 in season opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Division II Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team got a statement victory Sunday night, over the Division I Rainbow Wahine at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
It was a back and forth battle between the Sharks and Wahine, with big runs by both teams in the second half — HPU leading early in the third, 44-34.
The Wahine would respond with a 17-2 run to take the lead with about three minutes left in the third quarter, but the back and fourth would continue after the Sharks went on a 16-1 run of their own — retaking the lead before the final quarter, 62-52.
With less than three minutes left in the game, the score was tied at 69 as HPU would take over sealing their victory despite their two starting guards — Olivia West and Ally Bates — fouling out of the game, which got the Sharks a combined 32 points.
HPU’s Amy Baum had a game-high 29 points with eight assists for the Sharks, while West scored a game-high five 3-pointers — the Sharks as a whole hit 15 of their 33 3-point attempts.
For the Wahine, senior Amy Atwell led UH in scoring with 21 points, along with another team-high nine rebounds.
Sunday nights showdown in Manoa was the first time a local Division II team beat the Division I Rainbow Wahine.
The Wahine open Big West conference play at Cal Poly on January 27th, while HPU does not have a PacWest conference schedule but are expected to start their conference season around the same time as UH.
