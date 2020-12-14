Police: Motorcyclist was speeding before critical crash on H-1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on the H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Honolulu police said.
Police said around 7:45 p.m., the motorcyclist was seen speeding in the westbound direction of the freeway, weaving in and out of traffic near the Ewa on-ramp.
The motorcycle clipped a mini SUV, and the motorcyclist fell off his bike.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
He was wearing a helmet, police said.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
Officials said speed was a factor, but it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. An investigation is underway.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.