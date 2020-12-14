Oahu residents ready to blow over lack of illegal fireworks enforcement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foster Village resident Linde Keil doesn’t need to think too far back for a glimpse of how chaotic firework celebrations can be in her neighborhood.
“Fourth of July, it was just bomb, after bomb, after bomb, all night long,” Keil said.
She says the aerial fireworks and massive explosions have been ramping up over the past few weeks, constantly shaking her house and disturbing her husband and pets.
Despite reaching out to authorities and city lawmakers, the noise continues ― and as New Year’s Eve approaches, she’s concerned it’s only going to get worse.
“I’m thinking of all the veterans who have PTS,” Keil said. “I think of babies. I think of disabled people, old people. Nobody can get rest, and it’s not fair to the population, and we are so helpless. And when we call the police department, they don’t come.”
Honolulu Police Department deputy chief John McCarthy addressed the use of illegal fireworks at a recent commission meeting, saying that the department is working to track down more offenders.
He mentioned the law allows use of video shot by witnesses, but even then, violators need to be caught in the act.
“You are sitting down, relaxing, watching TV, eating or whatever the fact, and you hear the explosion ... where did it come from?” McCarthy said. “Unless the people are right there, it’s hard to rat out your own neighbors, because they live next to each other.”
Sabrina Dela Rama had no problem calling the police on her neighbors when she saw fireworks near her house in Waianae this weekend.
She even says an aerial even exploded while she was talking with officers, but little was done.
“I said, ‘Ddid you fine them, or what’s going on?’” Dela Rama explained. “He (the responding HPD officer) said, ‘Well, I did go there, but I can’t prove who lit it.’ I said wait a minute, that’s not what the law says. And he said ‘Well, I couldn’t see where it came from,’ so he started denying it.”
Dela Rama filed a police report and is willing to press charges, but is concerned that there won’t be any resolution.
