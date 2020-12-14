Marching to their own ‘beat’, 2 Kauai girls started a new business during the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A slick looking video serves as strong advertisement for a new line of athletic wear called ‘Beat Athletica’.
Even more impressive is the story behind the Kauai startup. The company’s co-founders are young entrepreneurs.
Chloe Ayonon is 12 and her best friend, Zaylee Desmarais, is 13.
“We get really excited when we see people that we don’t know wearing our clothes,” Zaylee said.
The girls are avid athletes. Zaylee’s a gymnast and Chloe plays soccer and volleyball. The idea to create their own clothing line came as the pandemic interrupted their organized sports.
“It started off super small as a project and it turned into a natural business,” Chloe said.
The girls design the clothing, work with a manufacturer, and package orders. Their parents help run the business but it’s really their responsibility.
“We’ve watched them from the beginning to now and I feel like they’ve grown so much,” Zaylee’s mom, Julie, said.
The pandemic has been extra challenging for both girls as they have pre-exisiting medical conditions: Chloe has a heart condition and Zaylee has epilepsy.
The “Beat” in their brand name represents their heart beats and the beeps on the medical monitors at their checkups.
“Even though they both have these problems they’re very active. They didn’t allow their health issues to limit their activities,” " said Chloe’s mother, Maja.
Zaylee and Chloe sell their products online and at pop-ups, and they donate some of their proceeds to the Children’s Heart Foundation and the Epilepsy Foundation.
They have big plans for their small business.
“I would like to get more styles and have a men’s line,” Zaylee said.
You can check out their story and their active wear at BeatAthletica.com.
