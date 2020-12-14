Hawaii set to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The initial set of COVID-19 vaccine vials made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech is scheduled to arrive in Hawaii on Monday.
That’s according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
“It’ll be a slow process, but I’m very enthusiastic about the vaccine personally and just so proud of people for getting us to this point with comparatively low rates of COVID,” Green said, in an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise.
The arrival of the vaccine marks a bright spot in a pandemic that has led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, devastated the economy and upended daily life.
Green said the vaccine shipments are slated to arrive sometime in the afternoon and will be distributed to the Queen’s Medical Center and other facilities.
He anticipates that shots will be given starting on Wednesday in “closed pods,” or groups in the first phase of the rollout plan.
“It’s a giant lift, but our goal will be to get everyone vaccinated that chooses to,” Green said. “It’s going to be a purely voluntary process and that is really important for people to remember.”
Green said he will be receiving the shot in hopes of showing its safety to the public.
Immunization will be broken up into three phases, a federal directive meant to be fair to every state and county.
The first phase is for healthcare workers, long-term care homes, first responders, and essential workers, including teachers.
The second phase is other vulnerable populations, like those with chronic health issues. Green said this group will likely get inoculated around February or March.
The third phase is the general population, which won’t be until early summer, Green said.
“Each time we get another group vaccinated, we’re that much safer,” Green said. “But in society, we don’t get full herd immunity until we get over 60 to 70% of all people immune.”
The federal government will be covering the full cost of the vaccine, but there may be a small administration fee.
That could cost about $10 to $15 for those without insurance. But the lieutenant governor said he’s pushing to get those fees waived for those who can’t afford it.
In the meantime, health experts are urging everyone to continue wearing masks, avoid gatherings, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands. They warn against becoming complacent even though the vaccine is arriving.
