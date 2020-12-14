Forecast: Breezy trade winds return with more rain starting Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return today as a high pressure system moves into the region just north of the island chain. Trade winds will remain in the moderate to breezy range through much of the week becoming breezy to windy on Friday. Expect increasing shower trends from Wednesday onward as an upper level disturbance and unstable tropical moisture move into the islands. Locally heavy showers are possible especially over the islands of Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii on Thursday and Friday. More typical trade wind weather arrives just in time for the weekend.