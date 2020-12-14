Forecast: Breezy trade winds return ahead of more rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return Monday as a high pressure system moves into the region just north of the island chain.
Trade winds will remain in the moderate to breezy range through much of the week, becoming breezy to windy on Friday.
Expect increasing shower trends from Wednesday onward as an upper-level disturbance and unstable tropical moisture move into the islands. Locally heavy showers are possible especially over the islands of Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii on Thursday and Friday.
More typical trade wind weather arrives just in time for the weekend.
Surf along north and west shores will be close to high surf advisory criteria much of this week as several northwest swells arrive.
The current long-period northwest swell will drop slightly early Monday, but will likely be reinforced late Monday, with near advisory-level surf persisting into Tuesday before diminishing Wednesday.
Another northwest swell on Thursday and Friday should be around the same size.
