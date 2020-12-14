Department of Health reports 190 new coronavirus cases statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health reported 190 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, with many of them believed to be tied to a growing outbreak at the Halawa Correctional Facility.
No additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported, and the statewide death toll from the virus currently stands at 274.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say the U.S. surpassed 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.
Of the new cases:
- 158 are on Oahu
- 15 on Maui
- 15 on the Big Island
- two were residents diagnosed out-of-state
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,424.
