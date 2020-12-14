Department of Health reports 190 new coronavirus cases statewide

By HNN Staff | December 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM HST - Updated December 14 at 12:42 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health reported 190 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, with many of them believed to be tied to a growing outbreak at the Halawa Correctional Facility.

No additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported, and the statewide death toll from the virus currently stands at 274.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say the U.S. surpassed 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

Of the new cases:

  • 158 are on Oahu
  • 15 on Maui
  • 15 on the Big Island
  • two were residents diagnosed out-of-state

The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,424.

