Woman sentenced in death of 6-year-old son on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a judge has sentenced Ashley Nihipali to 25 years in prison after she was charged with the death of her 6-year-old son.
Nihipali pled guilty to manslaughter and felony abuse in September in order to avoid a second degree murder charge.
She admitted to abusing her son Mazen for months leading to his death on Halloween two years ago.
Court documents revealed the boy was often choked and other children in the home were threatened to keep quiet about the abuse.
Nihipali’s wife Kuuipo, who was also involved in the case, is currently on supervised release. She’s scheduled to be sentenced in February.
