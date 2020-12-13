Time is running out to spend the money on your Hawaii Restaurant Card

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reminder for residents who received Restaurant Cards from the state: The money will need to be spent or it will expire this week.
On Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., any unused balance on the cards will be zeroed out.
The state distributed more than $150,000 cards pre-loaded with $500 each to residents receiving unemployment benefits back in October. It was funded with about $74 million in CARES Act money.
State leaders hoped that the cards would help simulate the local restaurant industry while getting those in need access to food.
But as of Dec. 3, only $52 million of the $74 million had been spent. Many also criticized the program for allowing the cards to be used at fast food chains and non-local businesses.
Money unspent will go back to the state to help it pay back an unemployment claims loan.
